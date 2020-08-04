Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) Southern states, barring Tamil Nadu and the union territory Puducherry, saw their COVID-19 cases go up on Tuesday, a day after all of them witnessed a dip in the infections.

Not only did Karnataka's numbers see a sharp spike, the state reported yet another highest single-day spike at 6,259.

On Monday, Karnataka's infections slipped below the 5,000 single-day mark for the first time in 10 days.

Andhra Pradesh and Kerala also witnessed an upward graph of numbers on Tuesday, contrary to the fall in cases on Monday. Telangana too witnessed an increase in the number of coronavirus positive persons today.

However, Tamil Nadu continued with its trend of recording lesser daily cases, although the number was well above 5,000. The continued decline prompted the government to express hopes of "flattening" the virus curve.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 6,259 COVID-19 cases and 110 fresh deaths, taking the total infection count to 1,45,830 and the toll to 2,704, the health department said.

The day also saw a record 6,777 patients getting discharged after recovery, outnumbering the fresh cases.

Out of 6,259 fresh cases, a total of 2,035 cases were from Bengaluru Urban district.

The previous biggest single day record was on July 30 when the state added 6,128 cases.

Andhra Pradesh, which reported over 30,000 cases in three days last week, and witnessed a dip on Monday, once again saw the infections go up.

The state logged 9,747 cases on Tuesday, up from 7,822 yesterday, even as districts like East Godavari, Anantapuramu and Kurnool continued to report peak load of infections.

The state also registered 67 coronavirus casualties while another 6,953 patients got cured in the last 24 hours, a government bulletin said.

In all 95,625 coronavirus patients had recovered and 1,604 died so far, leaving 79,104 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

Kerala reported 1083 fresh positive cases and three more fatalities on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 27,950 and the death toll to 87.

Sixteen health workers and 35 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are among those infected, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

As many as 11,540 people are presently under treatment and 16,303 have recovered from the pandemic, including 1021 who were discharged today.

Kerala had reported 962 fresh cases on Monday, down from the 1,169 on Sunday.

Telangana too witnessed a jump in cases over the 24 hour period, reporting 1,286 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more fatalities, taking the tally of those infected by the virus in the state to 68,946.

Out of the new cases, 391 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), a considerable fall compared to the previous days, followed by Ranga Reddy 121 and Karimnagar 101, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing data as of 8 PM on August 3.

The state reported 983 cases on Monday.

Tamil Nadu, with the second highest virus caseloads in the country after Maharashtra, continued to report in excess of 5,000 cases but saw a dip on a comparative note.

The state recorded 5,063 cases on Tuesday, as against 5,609 on Monday and its recovery rate stood at 77.8 per cent.

With the death of 108 more patients, the toll rose to 4,349, the government said in a bulletin.

The active cases were 55,152 and 6,501 patients were discharged on Tuesday and in total 2,68,285 people have so far tested positive in Tamil Nadu.

From July 27, there is a dip in daily cases in the state and Tuesday's count is in sync with that trend.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said recovery rate was 77.8 per cent in the state and the doubling time in Chennai was now 65 days, while in some city divisions it was even higher at 100 days.

The doubling time in Chennai was 25.42 days in the first week of July and 18 days on June 28.

Expressing hopes of the COVID curve "flattening" in the state in view of a slew of measures against the spread of virus from early diagnosis to holistic treatment, he appealed to the people to more rigorously follow norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Puducherry's 168 fresh cases on Tuesday was 10 infections lesser than that on Monday, even as the aggregate stood at 4,146.

