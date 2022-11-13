Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav will file her nomination for Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency bypolls on Monday.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, party veteran Ram Gopal and other leaders including Dharmendra Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav will be present when Dimple Yadav files nomination, said Alok Shakya, SP district president, Mainpuri.

Also Read | Gujarat: CBI Arrests Two Senior CGST Officials From Ankleshwar for Demanding Rs 75,000 Bribe.

Sakya said the Yadav family will first arrive at the Mainpuri party office thereafter will reach the Collectorate office for nomination.

Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the death of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping College Student That Led to Her Death in Unnao.

Notably, SP fielded Dimple Yadav, former MP and wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, as its candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Mainpuri is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

The polling for the bypoll will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The last date for filing nominations is November 17, while the date of scrutiny for nominations is November 18. The candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature till November 21. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)