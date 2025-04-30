New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the Central government after a YouTube channel was reportedly shut down.

In a post on X, the Chief claimed that the reason behind shutting down the channel was to save big news channels that had been rejected by the audience and had a close connection with the government, which operated on the economic principle of 'Jiska daana, uska gaana'.

https://x.com/yadavakhilesh/status/1917454405659734108https://x.com/yadavakhilesh/status/1917454405659734108

"The real reason behind shutting down a popular YouTube channel or filing an FIR against a folk singer is to save the big news channels that the audience has rejected and has an umbilical connection with the government, whose economic principle is: 'Jiska daana, uska gaana'. The lies of these Jumlaai channels are now being seen only by those who have not yet understood that they have been continuously fooled and kept in the dark by exploiting their emotions. These are the so-called big news channels that serve a daily dose of stupidity," the post read.

He further took a dig at the BJP over the case, stating that the party's face had been exposed due to such restrictions, and added that the party stood based on lies.

"The best thing that has happened due to such restrictions is that the face of the scared BJP has been exposed in front of the common people. The BJP was standing based on lies, and those sinking channels that became the loudspeakers of the government are in a state of panic. Some are going from here to there, some are coming from there to here, sides are changing among themselves, but these government-supported news channels are not able to get viewers," the post further read.

Yadav further stated that the shutting down of YouTube channels or filing FIRS was a futile way of attempting to save the dying 'dumb media morally'.

He also stated that this was the time to raise voices and urged the people to come together and save the country's freedom.

"Overall, shutting down popular YouTube channels or filing FIRs is a futile attempt to save the morally and materially dying 'dumb media'. This attempt by the government is futile because the viewers of these self-funded, popular, small YouTube channels, which represent the public's perspective and effectively raise awareness, are mentally alert and conscious; they will never become viewers of 'jumlaai TV channels'. On the other hand, when there is a mobile in every hand, can the government impose restrictions on crores of people in this highly active era of EUR citizen journalism? One day or another, the rulers will have to face an angry public, " he said.

This is the time to raise true voices. True history is a testament to the fact that the unity of revolutionary pens and conscious artists has saved history from becoming negative. Let us unite and save the freedom of the country, democracy and the constitution, which gives freedom of expression, along with freedom of expression, " the post further read. (ANI)

