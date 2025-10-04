Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, President of All India Muslim Jamaat, hit out at the Samajwadi Party delegation on Saturday and accused it of turning "peace into unrest" after a SP delegation enroute to Bareilly was stopped by Uttar Pradesh police earlier in the day.

The delegation had planned to visit Bareilly, but was stopped at the Ghazipur border on Saturday as the row continues over the 'I love Mohammad' posters that erupted in Kanpur.

"Whenever the Samajwadi Party goes anywhere, it makes noise and beats drums. They have no love in their hearts and no sense of service. They know that peace has been restored in Bareilly, and now these people are coming to turn this peace into unrest," he told ANI.

He demanded that the police ban outsiders' entry into Bareilly to maintain peace in the area.

"This is a local issue; the local people will resolve it... I want to tell all Samajwadi Party leaders that we will not let Bareilly become Sambhal. The police and administration should also ban outsiders from entering so that the peace of the area is not endangered..."

Meanwhile, an MP delegation of the Samajwadi Party, including Mohibbullah Nadvi, Iqra Hasan, and Harendra Singh Malik, enroute to Bareilly following last week's 'I Love Mohammad' row, was stopped at Ghazipur border by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday.

Visuals showed the members of the delegation arguing with the police personnel deployed to maintain law and order.

SP MP Mohibbullah Nadvi told ANI, "... We are being stopped from going to Bareilly. This is unconstitutional... The BJP government first oppresses people with great vengeance and then tries to cover it up..."SP MP Iqra Hasan linked the situation with an "undeclared emergency" and said that their visit does not have an agenda."We don't understand on what grounds we are being stopped in the way of an undeclared emergency. We request the administration to accompany us. We are not trying to hide anything. We don't have any agendas... I don't know which of its evil deeds the UP government wants to cover up that its not allowing us to go to Bareilly..."

In response to the unrest, the Bareilly administration suspended mobile internet and broadband services for 48 hours, from 3 pm on October 2 to 3 pm on October 4.

Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) National General Secretary Nafees Khan and his son Farman Khan in connection with the September 26 protests in Bareilly, taking the total arrests in the case to 81.(ANI)

