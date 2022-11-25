Lucknow, Nov 25 (PTI) A Samajwadi Party delegation on Friday alleged that four SHOs of police stations in Jaswantnagar Assembly segment had been sent on forced leave ahead of the bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency and sought the intervention of the Election Commission of India for an impartial election.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation met Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla and demanded that such actions be stopped and free-and-fair elections held.

Bypoll for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, which fell vacant after the demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, will be held on December 5.

According to a statement issued from the SP headquarters here, the delegation led by National Secretary Rajendra Chaudhary met Shukla and raised the issue of four SHOs in Jaswantnagar Assembly segment under Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency being sent on forced leave.

SP activists are also being harassed on the pretext of checking their vehicles, the delegation alleged.

The officers who have been sent on forced leave are the SHOs of Vedpura, Chaubia, Jaswantnagar and Barthana police stations, Chaudhary said in his complaint.

He also alleged that the police were preventing SP activists and supporters from campaigning for the party on the pretext of checking their vehicles and a conspiracy was being hatched in this connection.

The delegation demanded that the order to send them on forced leave be cancelled, the SP said in the statement.

