Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey on Tuesday criticised the state government over its handling of the vandalism of a 300-year-old mausoleum in Fatehpur district, allegedly by members of Hindu organisations, including Bajrang Dal.

Pandey accused the government of failing to act in time and attempting to shield those responsible.

Speaking to ANI, the SP leader said, "The government did not take any action. When the government had to take action, it did not take action... Now, when everything got worse, they took action. They filed FIRs in the names of ten people and their leader, the person under whose leadership this happened, whose name is not there in the FIR. We asked who those people were, but they wanted to hide it. The government does not want to run this House..."

Tensions erupted earlier in the day in Abu Nagar locality when members of Hindu organisations, including Bajrang Dal, gathered near an old tomb in Abu Nagar, claiming it a temple.

Some individuals reportedly entered the protected site, which falls under the Archaeological Department, and began vandalising the structure while demanding to offer prayers.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital, SP MP Naresh Uttam Patel alleged that "In Fatehpur, on the 11th August, some unruly elements associated with the BJP climbed onto a 300-year-old mausoleum, which is under the archaeological department. The administration took steps to prevent any disturbance, but it failed... There was fear of communal tensions flaring up, but the other community responded in restraint..."

Patel added that the Samajwadi Party has taken the incident seriously. "This incident is condemnable, and the Samajwadi Party is taking it seriously. Akhilesh Yadav also gave a statement regarding this. A letter has also been sent to the Home Minister requesting an investigation and stricter action against those involved, and the safety of the mausoleum should also be guaranteed... The police have registered a case against 160 people..." he said.

On Monday, Fatehpur Superintendent of Police said that an FIR was lodged against over 160 miscreants.SP Fatehpur Anoop Kumar Singh stated that an FIR has been lodged, naming 10-12 individuals, with approximately 150 others remaining unidentified.

Anoop Kumar Singh said, "An FIR has been lodged in which 10-12 people have been named and around 150 are unidentified. They will be identified through the photography and videography done at the time of the incident and will be arrested... The police force is deployed here, and the situation is peaceful."

He further said that the mob was dispersed, and the saffron flags installed by the protestors were removed.

He said, "We had deployed a Police force and made preparations. Some people had picked up stones and canes, but there were no weapons. Everyone has left the location. Action will be taken against all those people who took the law into their own hands. We have got information about it (Hindu flags installed on the monument by protestors). There is no flag located there now."

District Magistrate Ravindra Singh assured that the situation was under control.

He said, "We assured everyone that the law and order situation will not be allowed to be impacted. People have dispersed from here. The law and order situation is normal. Our primary concern is to maintain peace, and the public has confidence in the police. Action would be taken against those who spread rumours."

"Both sides were made to understand the facts. They were assured that law and order would be maintained. We have to ensure that there is no spread of rumours. The situation is peaceful," he added.

Some protesters can be seen vandalising the structure with sticks. Bajrang Dal has claimed the structure to be a temple and demands that they be allowed to offer prayers here.

Fatehpur District Co-convenor of Bajrang Dal, Dharmendra Singh said, "We will offer prayers here at noon. The Administration will not be able to stop us. In the Hindu religion, no one can take away our right to offer prayers. It is our temple which they are referring to as a tomb. Barricades will also not be able to stop us." (ANI)

