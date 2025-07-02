Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Police busted a flesh trade racket operated from a spa in Andheri area of Mumbai, arrested its owner, and rescued four women, an official said on Wednesday, adding that two individuals are on the run.

Police sent a decoy customer to the Blue Moon spa on Tuesday and raided the facility after receiving confirmation about a prostitution racket, the official added.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Approves Proposal To Hold Monsoon Session of Parliament From July 21 to August 21.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

The rescued women were sent to a rehabilitation home, the official added.

Also Read | Opium in Anardana Goli: Delhi Police Bust International Drug Cartel, Kingpin Among 2 Arrested for Smuggling Narcotics Concealed in Ayurvedic Products.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)