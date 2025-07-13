Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): A special aarti was performed at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Sunday morning, as devotees gathered in large numbers to mark the third Monday of Sawan -- the holy month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

The temple reverberated with Vedic chants, accompanied by the sounds of conch shells, bells, and hymns.

Also Read | Kitty Party Scam in Bengaluru: PU Professor Impersonates Advocate, Fights Cops Inside ACP's Office To Defend Fraudster Accused of Duping Women of INR 5 Crore in Basaveshwara Nagar; Arrested.

Devotees were seen queuing up to offer prayers and perform rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva, as the auspicious month of Sawan continues to draw crowds to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

This year, Sawan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. It is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest periods for Shiva devotees.

Also Read | Ujjwal Nikam's Devotion to Constitution Exemplary, Best Wishes for His Parliamentary Innings: PM Narendra Modi on Eminent Lawyer's Nomination to Rajya Sabha.

Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. During this month, devotees undertake fasts, offer prayers, chant Shiva mantras, sing devotional bhajans, and perform Rudrabhishek--the ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam with sacred substances such as milk, honey, and curd.

Every Monday (Somwar) of this month is considered especially auspicious and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Tuesdays (Mangalwar) are observed in honour of Goddess Parvati, the divine consort of Shiva.

Many devotees observe strict fasts, abstaining from grains and consuming only fruits, milk, and specific foods permitted during fasting. Rituals are performed with great devotion both at home and in temples.

Shravan (or Sawan) holds a special place in Hindu mythology. Devotees undertake fasts and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples during 'Sawan' month.

Earlier on Friday, the sacred Bhasma Aarti was performed at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on the first day of the 'Sawan' month. Devotees flocked to the Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple to offer prayers on the first day of the 'Sawan' month. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)