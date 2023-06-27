New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Tuesday said that a special audit will be undertaken into allegations of financial and administrative irregularities that took place when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal renovated his official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road Civil Lines.

"Comptroller and Auditor General of India will undertake a special audit into allegations that financial and administrative irregularities took place when Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal renovated his official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road Civil Lines," a CAG senior official told ANI.

The CAG official said that it is too early to determine the scope of the audit.

"It is too early to say determine the scope of the audit and the objective this will be determined in the next few days," the official added.

Earlier today the LG House officials confirmed that The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is conducting a 'special audit' into the alleged administrative and financial irregularities in the renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

The move follows a request by the Centre to the CAG in this regard.

The Home Ministry had reportedly received a letter from the L-G's secretariat on May 24 pointing out the purported gross financial irregularities. The L-G had underlined that these violations or "extravagant expenditure" took place at the behest of "Hon'ble CM Madam" - an apparent reference to Kejriwal's wife - during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the initial cost for construction work had been pegged at Rs 15-20 crore, the report said that the expense had been inflated from time to time, eventually amounting to Rs 53 crore.

The report also alleged that the ownership of the property was not ascertained by the PWD before commencing the construction. The mandatory and pre-required approvals were also not obtained from the 'Building Committee' of the PWD department till now. (ANI)

