Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): A special court in Amarwara of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh has awarded capital punishment to a 22-year-old man for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in July this year.

The special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court sentenced main accused Ritesh Dhurve to death under Sections 376 (punishment for rape on a woman under twelve years of age) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Co-accused Dhanpal Uikey was also sentenced to seven years in prison.

"A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was raped by his neighbour Ritesh Dhurve on July 17. When the girl died during the assault, the accused with the help of co-accused put the body in a sack and threw it over the Machagora dam," a police official said.

According to the police, the body was recovered from the dam three days later on July 20, and the investigation was completed in the matter within seven days. (ANI)

