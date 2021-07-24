Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): A special COVID-19 vaccination drive for pregnant women has begun in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

A total of ten centres have been established in the city. From these, five each have been allocated for urban and rural areas.

Dr Tarun Gupta, vaccination officer told ANI that these centres have been set up at health care centres and hospitals where routine care to pregnant women is given.

He further informed that two weekdays have been reserved for the vaccination of pregnant women.

"We have reserved Friday and Tuesday for their vaccination and rest of the days for others. Pregnant women can get themselves registered on the spot," Dr Gupta said.

Due to some technical glitch on online registration site on Friday, people booked the slot and showed up at the centre. However, they were asked to rebook their slot for another day, said the vaccination officer.

"I had booked a slot of 12-3 pm, but when I came here, I found out that vaccine is not being inoculated because the authorities said that they will only administer doses to pregnant ladies on Friday and Tuesday. No vaccine is being given to others," said Pradeep who showed up at the vaccination centre.

Another person who had booked a slot on Friday said that the hospital administration is asking us to reschedule our appointment.

As per the data released by Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 172 active cases of COVID-19. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, the state has recorded 7,81,048 recoveries and 10,512 deaths. (ANI)

