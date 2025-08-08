New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the cabinet's decision to approve four new components under the existing Central Sector Scheme of Special Development Packages (SDPs) for Assam and Tripura with a total outlay of Rs 4,250 crore will boost development in the region and ensure new opportunities for youngsters and women.

"This Cabinet decision will boost development in Assam and Tripura. It will ensure new opportunities for youngsters and women," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Class 7 Student Dies by Suicide After Binge-Watching Popular Japanese Web Series 'Death Note' in Karnataka's CK Achukattu, Probe On.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1953822912789582076

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, has approved four new components under the existing Central Sector Scheme of Special Development Packages (SDPs) for Assam and Tripura with a total outlay of Rs 4,250 crore.

Also Read | Is India Pausing Arms Deal Talks With the US? Defence Ministry Denies 'False and Fabricated' Reports Amid Ongoing Bilateral Tensions Between 2 Countries.

The overall outlay of the proposed four new components will be Rs.7,250 crore, out of which Rs 4,250 crore will be provided under the existing Central Sector Scheme of Special Development Packages for Assam (Rs 4,000 crore) and Tripura (Rs.250 crore), and the remaining Rs.3,000 crore will be contributed by the State Government of Assam from their resources.

Out of Rs 4,250 crore, an outlay of Rs 4,000 crore for a period of five years from Financial Year 2025-26 to 2029-30 is for three components of Assam and an outlay of Rs 250 crore for a period of four years from Financial Year 2025-26 to 2028-29 is for one component of Tripura as per the Memorandum of Settlements signed among the Government of India, the State Governments of Assam and Tripura, and the respective ethnic groups of the concerned State.

The Scheme is specifically targeted towards the North Eastern States of Assam and Tripura. It will promote equity through improving the socio-economic condition of vulnerable and marginalised groups of people who have not benefited adequately from various existing Government schemes .

Boost employment opportunities, provide health services, promote education and skilling and income through livelihood activities for youth and women and increase the inflow of tourists from other parts of the country, thereby creating additional employment and livelihood opportunities for the people of the Northeastern Region.

Through this, lakhs of people across Adivasi and Dimasa communities in Assam, people residing in various other districts of Assam and tribal communities of Tripura will benefit. This is a new initiative under the ongoing Central Sector Scheme of Special Development Packages. The previous MoS-based packages (e.g., for Bodo and Karbi groups) have shown positive outcomes in peace-building and development.

The Memoranda of Settlement were signed between the Union government and Assam and Tripura with respective ethnic groups (Adivasi groups - 2022, DNLA/DPSC - 2023, ULFA - 2023, NLFT/ATTF - 2024). These MoSs aim to promote peace, inclusive development, and rehabilitation through infrastructure and socio-economic projects. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)