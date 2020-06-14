India News | Special Enforcement Bureau Seizes 415 Litres of Illegal Liquor in Andhra'a Parvathipuram

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Special Enforcement Bureau and excise officials on Sunday allegedly seized 415 litres of country liquor in a search operation conducted at two places in Andhra's Parvathipuram town.

According to an official, almost 100 police personnel took part in the raids that were held at 4 am.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Region Near Rajkot.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N Srinivas informed that 415 litres of ID liquor (country liquor) were caught during the raid. Additionally, six cases have been filed against 13 people in connection with illegal liquor.

Parvathipuram Enforcement DSP and Assistant Superintendent had led the search operation. (ANI)

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Gujarat: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)