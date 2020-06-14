Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Special Enforcement Bureau Seizes 415 Litres of Illegal Liquor in Andhra'a Parvathipuram

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 08:34 PM IST
Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Special Enforcement Bureau and excise officials on Sunday allegedly seized 415 litres of country liquor in a search operation conducted at two places in Andhra's Parvathipuram town.

According to an official, almost 100 police personnel took part in the raids that were held at 4 am.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N Srinivas informed that 415 litres of ID liquor (country liquor) were caught during the raid. Additionally, six cases have been filed against 13 people in connection with illegal liquor.

Parvathipuram Enforcement DSP and Assistant Superintendent had led the search operation. (ANI)

