New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A group of veterans from India's special forces on Saturday launched a nationwide campaign to invite participants for selecting the "largest team of people with disabilities" (PwDs) climbing the world's highest battlefield, Siachen glacier.

The group, led by former 9 para officer Major Vivek Jacob, will train 20 people and of them, at least eight to 10 will be selected to attempt for the 'Land world record' at Siachen Glacier -- one of the harshest terrains on Earth -- to take place in either May or June.

The Indian Army recently gave Conquer Land Water Air (CLAW) the in-principle approval for a trek to the Siachen glacier. This expedition, named "Operation Blue Freedom", will begin at the Siachen base camp and end at Kumar Post.

"Amputees and people with spinal cord injuries cannot be part of this trek. It would include people with hearing disability or those who are blind," Major Arun Ambathy (retd), co-founder CLAW Global and Operation Blue Freedom, told PTI.

However, this is not the only world record that the group has its eyes set on and is aiming for 'Triple Elemental World Records' -- in land, air and water.

So, following the expedition, they will attempt world's largest SCUBA based Aqua Rehabilitation and Skilling programme scuba diving in the open sea of Maldives (August-September), and then head to Dubai to set a record for the largest team of PwDs doing accelerated free fall (November-December).

"CLAW, the global initiative, aims to bring persons with disabilities and former special forces veterans in action- to drive inner transformation and induce powerful global action for inclusion. It aims to mainstream the mindset that Special Forces and people with disabilities share i.e. to -Survive, Stabilize and Thrive in hostile environments," said Major Vivek Jacob (retd), founder of Operation Blue Freedom.

