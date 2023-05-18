New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): A special NIA court in Gujarat has convicted two accused in a fake currency conspiracy case under which counterfeit notes were sought to be circulated in the state after being procured from West Bengal, said an NIA official release on Wednesday.

One of the accused, Sanjaykumar Mohanbhai Devaliya of Junagadh, has been awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 489B and 489C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While the other, Tahir aka Kaliya, has been sentenced to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a Rs 10,000 fine under Section 489C of the IPC.

As per the statement, the case was originally registered in 2018 by ATS Gujarat on specific inputs shared by the NIA, which had later taken over the investigation.

Thorough professional and scientific investigations by the NIA led to the arrest of the accused. NIA investigations revealed that Sanjaykumar Devaliya had travelled by air to Kolkata and then to New Farakka Junction by train. There, on October 17, 2018, he met Tahir and purchased fake currency against the actual Indian currency of Rs 20,000, the statement added.

Accused Sanjay Kumar was later arrested in Gujarat, who was in possession of the fake currency.

During the course of investigations, NIA recorded statements of witnesses, u/s 164 CIPC took voice samples of the accused, scrutinised mobile records, and collected other documentary evidence to unearth the conspiracy and gather prosecutable evidence. A chargesheet was filed against the accused and vigorous pursual of the trial over three years finally resulted in the conviction of the two accused, the statement added. (ANI)

