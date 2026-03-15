New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): There have been no reports of dry-outs of gas supply at LPG distributorships across India, the government said on Sunday in its latest update.

In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that LPG bookings have shown a decline, with about 77 lakh bookings recorded yesterday compared to 88.8 lakh bookings on March 13, 2026.

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Several States and UTs, including Bihar, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, have issued orders for allocation of non-domestic LPG in line with government guidelines.

The Ministry said that commercial LPG cylinders have been placed at the disposal of State Governments for priority distribution and are now available to consumers in 30 States and UTs.

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Similarly, no cases of fuel dry-outs have been reported at retail outlets by Oil Marketing Companies, and supplies of petrol and diesel continue to be maintained regularly, the ministry said. However, citizens are advised not to resort to panic buying as adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available across the country.

"All refineries are operating at high capacity and maintaining adequate crude oil inventories. Our country remains self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel and, no imports of petrol and diesel are required to meet domestic demand," said the ministry.

Priority sectors continue to receive natural gas supplies, including 100 per cent supply to PNG and CNG, while supplies to industrial and commercial consumers are being regulated at about 80 per cent.

Commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban areas are encouraged to opt for PNG connections and may apply through email, letter or the customer portal of City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies.

A meeting was held on March 14, 2026, by senior officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas with other stakeholders to review the status of PNG connections and LPG-to-PNG conversion.

State Governments are undertaking enforcement measures to prevent hoarding and black marketing of petrol, diesel and LPG.

Raids are being carried out in several states, including Andhra Pradesh and Bihar to check hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders.

The Government said it continues to prioritise the interests of domestic consumers and ensure uninterrupted LPG supply, particularly for households and priority sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.

Domestic LPG production from refineries has been maximised and several supply and demand-side measures have been implemented.

An amendment to the LPG Control Order issued on 14 March 2026 requires consumers with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections and prohibits new LPG connections for PNG consumers.

Booking intervals have been rationalised to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas to ensure equitable distribution.

An additional allocation of 48,000 KL of kerosene has been provided to States and UTs to support alternate fuel needs.

Alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have been activated for certain sectors, including hospitality and restaurants, to ease pressure on LPG supplies.

"PSU Oil Marketing Companies are promoting digital bookings, discouraging panic bookings and keeping LPG distributorships open on Sundays to facilitate smooth supply," the ministry said. (ANI)

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