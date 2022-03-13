Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], March 13 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) Punjab recovered 2.5 kilograms of heroin and arrested four drug peddlers in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in charge of Ludhiana STF, said that the four accused were arrested on the basis of intelligence input.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Inter-State Jihadist Module Busted in Bhopal; 6 Arrested.

"On the basis of a tip-off, the accused were caught by the STF near Golden Avenue located on Dhandhara Road, who was riding in a car," said Singh.

"The accused hold a long criminal record and were going to supply heroin," he said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: US Journalist Shot Dead in Ukraine; Pope Francis Says 'Massacre' Must Stop.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)