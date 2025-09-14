New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl at a private speech therapy centre in Delhi's Rohini, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, the arrest was made on September 8.

The matter came to light on September 7 after the child's mother grew suspicious when she noticed unusual behaviour in her daughter upon returning from a therapy session, officials said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the girl, who suffers from a speech disability, had been enrolled in 45-minute therapy sessions at the centre since August 19. On September 6, after one of these sessions, the girl allegedly started mimicking sexual behaviour, which left her mother disturbed, a senior police officer said.

Upon being asked by her mother, the child allegedly named her speech therapist as the accused. The mother immediately informed her husband. The family later approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Following this, the girl was then taken for medical examination. During counselling sessions, the mother alleged that the accused had touched her daughter inappropriately on her chest and private parts, police said.

A case has been registered at Samaypur Badli police station under Sections 74 (assault with intent to outrage modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been arrested, and we are further looking into the matter, they added. (ANI)

