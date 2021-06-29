Ahmedabad, Jun 29 (PTI) A woman was killed while her husband and two children were injured after a speeding car ran over them when they were sleeping on a footpath here in Gujarat in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

After the incident, which took place around 12.30 am, the car driver fled leaving the vehicle behind, a traffic police official said.

The car driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle ran over the family of daily wagers sleeping on a footpath between Shivranjani and Nehru Nagar localities in Ahmedabad, and also hit a two-wheeler parked there, he said.

A woman, identified as Santuben Babubhai (38), was killed, while her husband Babubhai and two children were injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment, traffic police sub-inspector B B Vaghela said.

"The victims were daily wagers from Gujarat's Dahod district. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The car driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. We are trying to nab the car driver," Vaghela said.

