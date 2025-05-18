Dungarpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 18 (ANI): Four people lost their lives and several others were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a group of bystanders who had gathered to assist victims of an earlier accident in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around midnight under the jurisdiction of the Sabla police station. A "cruiser" jeep carrying several passengers had overturned near the Pindwal Hilwadi bus stand, prompting nearby residents and passersby to rush to the scene.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Dungarpur Ashok Kumar Meena informed that the injured have been rushed to the hospital, and the roads have been cleared of the vehicles involved in the accident.

"Midnight, under the jurisdiction of Sabla police station, a cruiser had met with an accident. People had gathered to see the same, after which a speeding truck hit them. Four people have been killed, and five people were injured. The injured have been hospitalised. The vehicles that got into the accident have been cleared from the spot," Addl. SP Meena told ANI.

"Further investigation will happen in this matter after a complaint is filed," he added.

According to police, the number of injured persons in the incident is eight.

The deceased were identified as Dayalal Manji Patidar, Savita Amarji, Bhavesh Mogji, and Bhagu Badar, all residents of Bodigama Bada village.

Police said that an uncontrolled cruiser carrying several people had met with an accident and was overturned on the side of the road near Pindwal Hilwadi bus stand.

"Those who came to rescue them were rammed by a speeding truck at the spot of the incident. About 3 bikes were also crushed under the truck. The injured were admitted to Sagwara Hospital," police said. (ANI)

