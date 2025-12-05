New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): SpiceJet Chairman & Managing Director Ajay Singh underlined that SpiceJet has been extending help by running 100 additional flights over the next few days amid the ongoing issue of IndiGo flight delays and cancellations nationwide. He stated that the incident is extremely unfortunate and has caused severe inconvenience to the passengers.

"What happened is extremely unfortunate, and it has caused a huge amount of inconvenience to passengers...I am sure the government is working really hard to make sure the problem is resolved at the earliest...I am sure IndiGo is doing its best... We (SpiceJet) are attempting to help by running 100 additional flights over the next few days. It is important to find out what happened and why. We welcome the government's decision to constitute a committee..." he said.

While speaking to ANI, he emphasised identifying the root cause of the flight delays and cancellations to ensure such incidents don't occur in future.

"It is important to find out what happened and why it happened so that we have lessons for the future and ideas so that these kinds of incidents don't happen again..." he added.

Earlier this morning, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement that IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date.

IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual.

According to the latest report, amid ongoing airline operational disruptions nationwide, over 500 IndiGo flights were delayed or cancelled on Friday, causing severe inconvenience to travellers.

Meanwhile, all IndiGo flights departing from Delhi Airport on Friday have been cancelled till midnight, while operations for other carriers remain as scheduled, the Delhi Airport advisory said. (ANI)

