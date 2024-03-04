New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) SpiceJet on Monday said Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund ADIA has acquired shares of the airline from the open market.

However, the carrier did not disclose specific details.

Also Read | Murder-Suicide Bid in Tamil Nadu: Man Sets Himself on Fire, Hugs Estranged Lover in Thanjavur; Both Critical.

A source close to the airline said Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) started buying shares in late February.

The no-frills carrier is facing multiple headwinds and is in the process of raising funds.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Car in Ghaziabad Mall Parking.

"ADIA has acquired shares of the airline from the open market," a SpiceJet spokesperson said on Monday.

In recent weeks, the carrier has raised a total of Rs 1,060 crore through preferential issuance of securities.

On December 12, the airline had said it would raise fresh capital of Rs 2,250 crore.

Shares of SpiceJet declined 1.50 per cent to Rs 62.58 apiece on BSE.

As of February 21, 2024, public shareholders, including Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), held 51.51 per cent stake in the carrier, according to stock exchange data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)