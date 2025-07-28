New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav on Monday claimed that "intelligence failure" from Jammu and Kashmir to the central government was behind the Pahalgam terror attack and questioned the Centre over US President Donald Trump's 'ceasefire' claims.

Yadav's certain remarks led to a war of words between the opposition and treasury benches with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pressing the Chair to expunge his claims.

Also Read | 'Blood and Water Can't Flow Together': EAM S Jaishankar Unveils India's 5-Point Anti-Terror Strategy Towards Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism (Watch Video).

Sitharaman said despite Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar making India's stand clear, the SP leader was making untrue statements.

As Dilip Saikia, chairing the House, ordered removing his remarks from records, opposition members created a din.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Issues Guidelines for Govt Officers and Employees on Use of Social Media To Avoid Spread of False Information.

Saikia asked Yadav to "behave" and take his seat.

Yadav said while the conflict against Pakistan was won by the might of the armed forces, Trump's claim on brokering 'ceasefire' between New Delhi and Islamabad were an insult to the people of the country.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)