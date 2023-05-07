Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav alleged that BJP ministers who are engaged in civic polls campaigns of pressuring officials.

Shivpal on Sunday while campaigning in Bharatna of Etawah district claimed that all the BJP ministers who are campaigning in the state know that the public is not going to vote for them but they still come just to pressurize the officers.

Also Read | NEET Aspirant Hangs Self on Eve of Exam in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai, Cops Suspect Stress As Trigger.

"Bharatiya Janata Party is nervous because people are not voting for them. All the ministers and the Deputy CM, who are engaged in the election campaign, are coming here only to put pressurize the officers as they know the public is not going to vote for them. But the public will not tolerate this."

"The biggest mafia and brokers are in the BJP only and the CM needs to get it investigated," the senior SP leader claimed.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: I Will Vote for Indira Gandhi's Party, Says Farmer in Gadag.

Yadav also praised the works done by the SP candidate Ajay Yadav Gullu in Bharatna Municipality while he was the Chairman. He claimed that people are happy with the developmental work done by Gullu and they are going to make him win.

When asked about EVMs, Shivpal Singh Yadav said, "It's is the responsibility of the election commission to ensure that the machine works properly and to conduct fair an election."

Shivpal also questioned the current government on the situation of law and order in the state and alleged that even MPs and MLAs are not being heard.

While UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that, the double-engine government has made the best use of the locks made in Aligarh, by putting them on riots, making Uttar Pradesh completely free of riots completely.

Uttar Pradesh will undergo a second round of voting for municipal elections to be held on May 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)