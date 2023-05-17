Lucknow, May 17 (PTI) Sri Lankan High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday and discussed plans for greater cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Found Murdered in Subhash Nagar With Multiple Stab Injuries, Four Including Husband Arrested.

They also held a detailed discussion on promoting places in Sri Lanka that are connected to the Ramayana, according to a statement issued here.

The meeting took place at the chief minister's residence and the high commissioner presented the 'Shila' of the Ashok Vatika located in Sri Lanka to Adityanath.

Also Read | Tina Dabi, IAS Officer and District Collector in Jaisalmer, Trends on Twitter for Issuing Orders To Vacate Government Land Occupied by Pakistan Hindu Migrants.

He also presented two paintings to the chief minister which will be installed at the Varanasi airport, the statement said.

Cultural relations and promotion were discussed in detail during the meeting, it said.

Moragoda appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Adityanath in bringing about unprecedented development in Uttar Pradesh in recent years, the statement said.

He said the dialogue will prove to be very important in the direction of greater cooperation in the field of culture and tourism, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)