Ramanathapuram, Feb 4 (PTI) The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 23 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and seized two of their boats for alleged maritime violation, official sources said on Sunday.

The fishermen were reportedly picked up from Neduntheevu on Saturday night.

The arrested persons were taken to Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka for further action.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss condemned the arrest of the fishermen from the state and urged the Centre to take steps on such recurring incidents.

