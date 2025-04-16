Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai Seva Sangathan has invited Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to participate in the 'Diya Rath Yatra' which will commence on May 1 from Shri Balasundari temple in Sirmaur district.

According to officials, the State President of the Sangathan, Dr Yogendra Verma and other office bearers called on the Chief Minister to extend this invitation.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission DA Hike: 2 to 6% Hike in Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief for Government Employees and Pensioners, Announces Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

Earlier this week, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister visited Balika Ashram at Killar in Pangi Valley and interacted with the children living there.

A release said he inspected the ashram's classrooms and living rooms and instructed the officials as needed. The Chief Minister said the state government has adopted all the orphan children as 'Children of the State' and is responsible for their education and care.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: 11-Year-Old Deaf-and-Mute Dalit Girl Found Naked in Field, Police Register Rape Case in Rampur.

The state government has given them this right by making a law. He obtained information from the girls living in Balika Ashram about the facilities being provided to them.

The Chief Minister announced providing Rs 5,000 each to all the girls of the Ashram as well as sending them on an exposure visit soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)