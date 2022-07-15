Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): Srinagar Police on Friday arrested a group of miscreants who had gathered at Babademb Naqashpora ground.

According to the police, secret information was received through a source on July 8, regarding the group of miscreants convening a meeting.

As per the information, the group included Bilal Ahmad Malla, Haseeb Farooq, Shah Fahad Shabir, Reyaz Ahmad Mughal.

The group has a known history of being linked with TRF wing of banned terrorist outfit LeT and was known to have had conversations over phone with their terrorist handlers in PoK.

Also, as per inputs the whole group was trying to join militant ranks anytime after Eid al-Adha.

On reliable inputs about their efforts to join militant ranks, they were arrested on spot.

Based on further investigation another accused named Mohd Imroz Dar was arrested who was also making efforts to join militant ranks.

Further investigation has been taken up. (ANI)

