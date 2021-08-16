Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 16 (ANI): A design studio aimed to promote Kashmir carpets and help artisans get access to digital facilities and modern designs has been set up at the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) in Srinagar. At the government set up facility, artisans can choose the latest designs in advance before making carpets or Kani shawls.

"Kashmir is famed for its carpets, but before the introduction of the technology, we did not think about the design we used to make. Earlier we used to look for defects of carpets that used to be woven off the looms but now due to the technology and facility we take care of these even before the process of weaving begins," Hassena Nazir, a carpet designer told ANI.

Kashmir Carpets and Kani Shawls are known for their exquisite designs and intricate workmanship. Over the period of time, world-class masterpieces have been created particularly during the Mughal-Afghan and Sikh-Dogra period. Some of these masterpieces are displayed in renowned museums across the world.

Zubair Ahmad, Director IICT said the design studio was established for several reasons such as creating new designs for carpets, reducing rejections of carpet designs and enabling the preservation of designs. "We can now also choose colours for customization for our carpets and the most important thing is that it will also train people," Ahmad said.

"Whatever we design here, can be considered defect-free and we can also generate new designs here," he added.

In order to consolidate the region's legacy and create a design bank, the studio has been set up in the IICT at Srinagar's Bagh-i-Ali Mardan Khan. The facility utilises software such as Ned Graphics and NAQASH.

Weavers, Artisans, Manufacturers and Exporters can now avail of this facility by approaching IICT camps. (ANI)

