New Delhi, August 16: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has announced the result of CGPSC Main Exam 2019. The results for the written exam have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Aspirants who appeared for the examination can visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in to check and download the result for Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Mains 2019. JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Admit Card For Written Exams on August 25 Released At jkpsc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The written examination was conducted on March 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2021. As per the official notification a total of 732 candidates have been selected in this round of examination. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round. Aspirants can visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission to check and download the result. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to the CGPSC Mains Result 2019.

Here Is How To Check CGPSC Mains Result 2019:

Visit the official website of the commission at psc.cg.gov.in

Click on the 'Result' tab on home page

A new web page will open

Click on the link that says 'Written Exam Result – State Service Mains Exam 2019'

The result will be displayed on screen

Candidates are advised to download the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Mains 2019 and take a print out of the same for future reference. A total of 732 candidates have been shortlisted for next round which is interview based.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).