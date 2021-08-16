The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand will officially announce the prices of the Motorola Edge 20 series. Globally, Motorola Edge 20 consists of three models - Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro. The smartphone brand will launch only the first two models in the Indian market. It's worth noting that the Edge 20 Lite will make its India debut as Edge 20 Fusion. Both the smartphones will be introduced during a launch event, which is slated to commence at 12 pm IST. The launch event will be streamed online via its YouTube channel and social media accounts. Motorola Edge 20 & Edge 20 Fusion Prices Leaked Online Ahead of Its India Launch.

The smartphones will be sold exclusively via Flipkart marketplace. Availability, prices and other details will be announced tomorrow during the launch event. The prices of the Motorola Edge 20 series have been leaked ahead of its launch. If the report is to be believed, the Edge 20 Fusion will retail from Rs 21,499, whereas the Edge 20 will cost Rs 29,999.

Motorola Edge 20 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

According to recent reports, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available in two variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The Motorola Edge 20 will come as a sole 8GB +128GB model. As for design, the Motorola Edge 20 gets a similar design language as the European-spec variant.

Express your story like never before and push boundaries to #FindYourEdge. Designed for the cutting-edge #motorolaedge20 that is crafted with the new-age user in mind. Stay tuned as it launches on 17th Aug, 12 PM on Flipkart. https://t.co/OHhgRzO7P7 pic.twitter.com/iYePXNRZLB — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 16, 2021

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Edge 20 will sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and an HDR 10+ certified panel. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC, which will come paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. For photography, it will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The front camera is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It will be backed by a 4000mAH battery with 30W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The base model - Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will get a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Unlike the European variant, the India-spec Edge 20 Fusion will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. In terms of optics, the device will get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide telephoto lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front shooter will get a 32MP sensor for selfies. The handset will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

