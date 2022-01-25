Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) A 36-year-old jawan of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) was injured after he shot at himself with his service rifle at Dongri in south Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Google Sued for Deceptive Collection of Location Data on Android Devices.

The incident occurred around 9.50 AM at a civic school. The injured jawan is identified as Pushkar Shinde, an official said.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11S Price & Full Specifications Tipped Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

Shinde, who belongs to SRPF Group No 2 in Pune, has been posted at the Mantralaya main gate since January 6 on security duty.

After finishing duty he returned to the BMC school where he was posted as sentry.

When he was alone inside a room in the school, Shinde shot himself in the neck using his SLR rifle, the official said.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The cause behind Shinde turning the gun on himself is not known yet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)