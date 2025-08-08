Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 8 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has called upon the party's district secretaries for a meeting, which is scheduled to be held on August 13.

The meeting will be chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin around 10:30 AM at the party headquarters in Chennai.

The meeting will mostly be about the membership drive of the DMK.

This announcement comes after the Tamil Nadu government released the State Education Policy (SEP) amid opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP).

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the SEP has been curated while keeping in mind the "unique character" of the state and announced that the state will only follow a two-language policy.

"Through this education policy, we don't want students just to mug up, but think and get educated. Physical education will be taught along with studies. Importantly, I want to say firmly that we will follow two two-language policy and it is our firm policy," Stalin said while addressing the gathering at Anna Centenary Library Auditorium.

The Chief Minister informed that smart classes will be introduced under the newly released SEP.

"We are going to make a change in education, our aim is to educate all. Nobody should be left out," Stalin said while emphasising the need to teach rational thought in education.

"We will never allow anyone to stop education. We will not allow pirooku (reactionary thinking) in our education. Our state education policy aims to create samathuva kalvi (equality) and will be a pagutharivu kalvi (one with a rational thought). This will serve as a platform to compete with international standards of education," Stalin asserted. (ANI)

