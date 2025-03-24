Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) In a bid to streamline stamp duty and registration processes, the Maharashtra government on Monday introduced a new system that allows citizens to pay stamp duty and obtain e-stamp certificates online from the comfort of their homes.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule tabled the Maharashtra Stamp (Amendment) Bill, which enables this digital transformation, in the legislative council and was approved.

Also Read | Baghpat Shocker: Man Brutally Slits Father's Throat After Catching Him in Objectional Position With Wife in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested.

He explained that since 2004, citizens have had to visit licensed vendors to purchase physical stamp papers, and franking services were only available at specific centres.

He said that even after paying e-challans during registration, people had to furnish printed receipts at government offices.

Also Read | Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna? Maharashtra Assembly Passes Resolution To Honour Social Reformers Posthumously With Award.

With the new reforms, a seamless, fully digital system will replace these steps, he said.

Bawankule said under the new system, citizens can pay stamp duty online anytime and anywhere, and e-stamp certificates will be issued immediately.

"The processing fee remains fixed at Rs 500, with no additional charges. Importantly, the option to purchase traditional physical stamp papers will remain open, and there is no obligation to switch to the digital method," he said.

The minister described the reform as a historic shift in Maharashtra's approach to stamp duty administration, and it reflects the government's commitment to transparency, public convenience, and digital governance.

A significant aspect of the reform addresses the confusion many citizens face regarding the amount of stamp duty required for specific documents.

The minister said that to determine the applicable duty, applicants had to make submissions on plain paper, which has now been replaced by a direct submission on a Rs 1,000 stamp paper.

If a person ends up paying more than the required amount in stamp duty, the excess will be refunded within 45 days, and said that if a lesser amount is paid, the balance payment should be made promptly, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)