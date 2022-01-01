Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): A stampede occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan here on Saturday morning.

An official from the police control room in Reasi town said in a brief communication that a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan has occurred.

"Injuries have been reported. A rescue operation is underway," the official said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

