New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Friday that the only way to move out of the coronavirus crisis was to immediately go for a free universal vaccination drive, as he demanded that the Centre abandon the central vista project and procure vaccines.

India reported 3,498 more deaths and a record 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections on Friday, while the active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark.

"Start a free mass universal vaccination programme immediately," Yechury tweeted.

"Spend budgetary allocation of ?35,000 crore. Abandon ?20,000 crore central vista project & procure vaccines. Use PMCares money to buy vaccines. #VaccinesForAll," the CPI(M) leader said.

On Thursday night, Yechury had termed the coronavirus pandemic the "worst" humanitarian health crisis since Independence.

"Criminal culpability of the Modi govt will consume more lives unless Oxygen provided & mass free vaccination launched on a war footing. Govt must DELIVER or QUIT," he tweeted. PTI

