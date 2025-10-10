State Defence Minister Sanjay Seth meets Minister of State for Defence of UK Vernon Coaker in Mumbai (Photo/Ministry of Defence)

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): As part of the UK Carrier Strike Group's (CSG) visit to India, State Defence Minister Sanjay Seth met bilaterally with Vernon Coaker, the UK's Minister of State for Defence (Minister for the House of Lords), in Mumbai on Friday, according to a Ministry of Defence (MoD) press release.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the ongoing defence engagements and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation between India and the United Kingdom.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Bank Manager Found Dead in Pub's Ladies' Washroom, Probe Launched.

The Minister of State for Defence noted with satisfaction that the UK CSG, led by the Prince of Wales, successfully completed the sea phase of the bilateral maritime exercise Konkan-25 with the Indian Navy off the western coast of India.

The CSG is currently engaged in the harbour phase activities at Mumbai and Goa.

Also Read | Cough Syrup Deaths: Supreme Court Rejects Plea for High-Level Probe Into Children's Deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The release further stated that Sanjay Seth emphasised that such operational interactions enhance mutual understanding of operational philosophies and significantly contribute to interoperability between the two navies. During the meeting, both ministers reviewed the various facets of bilateral defence cooperation and discussed India's growing capabilities in manufacturing equipment and the development of indigenous systems bolstering Aatmanirbharta.

They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the ties in all spheres, including collaboration and opportunities in global defence supply chains. They also reiterated their commitment to strengthen maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions in support of a free, open and rules-based world order to ensure freedom of navigation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a robust, multifaceted and mutually beneficial defence partnership, guided by the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the 'India-UK Vision 2035', adopted during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2025 to the United Kingdom. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)