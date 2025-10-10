Bengaluru, October 10: A 31-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a pub's washroom in Rajarajeshwarinagar of Karnataka's Bengaluru early on Friday, October 10. Police have not yet determined the cause of his death. According to a report, the deceased was a bank manager. A probe has been launched.

The deceased was identified as Megharaj, also called Meghanand, news agency PTI reported. Megharaj lived on Ullal Main Road and was originally from Maddur in Mandya district, said a media report. He worked as a manager at Jana Small Finance Bank and is survived by his wife and their six-month-old baby. Bengaluru Shocker: Disappointed Over ‘Cheating’ by Her Paramour, Woman Dies by Suicide in Karnataka.

The report said that Megharaj went to the 1522 Pub with three friends on Thursday night, October 9. They drank beer and had dinner. The pub stopped serving drinks at midnight, and the group paid their bill. At about 12:45 am, Megharaj felt sick and told his friends. He rushed to the washroom. According to the Times of India, however, he entered the ladies’ washroom and locked the door from inside.

His friends, who had stepped outside, waited for him but could not find him after some time. They alerted the pub staff. Checking CCTV video footage, the staff saw Megharaj enter the ladies’ washroom. They broke the door open and found him unconscious inside. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 7 Student Dies by Suicide After Binge-Watching Popular Japanese Web Series ‘Death Note’ in Karnataka’s CK Achukattu, Probe On.

He was then taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body was sent for a post-mortem, and samples were collected for forensic tests. The police registered a case of unnatural death after Megharaj’s brother, Vinay, filed a complaint. The investigation is ongoing.

