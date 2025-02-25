Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that in the era of digital transmission, connectivity is the lifeline of progress, and Assam is steadfast in leading this revolution to achieve the fast-paced growth of the state. Sharing his vision on a thematic session titled I-Way to Viksit Assam as a part of Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit at Khanapara Veterinary College field in Guwahati on Tuesday in the presence of Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia, Chief Minister Sarma said that Assam is fully ready to be a strong stakeholder in the digital revolution with the active support of Government of India.

"Riding on the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is now witnessing an unprecedented digital revolution," CM Sarma said.

To maintain pace with the revolution, he presented his government's plan to increase cyber footprints across the state.

Speaking on the ever-increasing need of data, Assam CM while referring to the announcement of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani of setting up an AI-enabled data centre in Assam and a similar data centre by HDFC, said there will be a requirement of high-speed data.

He, therefore, requested the Union Minister to study the feasibility of bringing optical fibre from the Bay of Bengal through the Brahmaputra.

"Once materialized, it will prove to be a game changer in getting fast and reliable data in Assam", he added.

He moreover said that as the BPOs are shifting their bases from Tier 1 cities to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, in the coming two to three years cities like Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat will have several BPOs and the consequent requirement of high-speed data.

"A decade ago, the Prime Minister spearheaded the Digital India Mission with a transformative goal to digitally empower every citizen," the Assam Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma hailed the Prime Minister's vision of placing special emphasis on ensuring that the benefits of digitalization reach the last mile, uplifting even the most marginalized sections of society.

He also stated that the Assam Government has an ambitious plan of connecting 25,250 villages with optical fibre.

He, therefore, requested the Union Minister to render his help so that the project could be completed very soon for the benefit of farmers and rural entrepreneurs. CM Sarma said that guided by the Prime Minister's visionary roadmap, the Government of Assam is committed to building an ecosystem that lays a strong foundation for transforming the digital landscape of Assam.

"We aim to pave the way from I-way to a Vikshit Assam, unlocking new opportunities and driving holistic development across the state. Recognizing the crucial role of the IT and telecom sectors in driving economic growth, enhancing education, and improving governance, the State government has taken bold steps to expand and modernize these sectors with its focus on bridging the digital divide, ensuring last-mile connectivity, and making telecom services more accessible across the state," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He said with the semiconductor facility being given shape in Jagiroad, now Assam is becoming a hub of various opportunities. Referring to Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran's interests of setting up a mobile manufacturing unit involving a financial outlay of Rs. 30,000 crore the youth of the state will get employment in the state itself without them having to go to other states to chase their aim in life.

Union Minister for Communications and DoNER while speaking on the occasion said that Assam has got all the potential to become a potential driver of growth of the nation.

He also said that considering its locational advantage and immense possibility it is not only a gateway to ASEAN countries, it is a gateway to the entire Global South and a manufacturing and logistics powerhouse. He also said that considering the fast-paced growth that the state is registering it has all the potential to become an important part of the Prime Minister's dream of Viksit Bharat.

IT Minister Keshav Mahanta, Special Chief Secretary Sayedain Abbasi, Nokia India Country head Tarun Chhabra, President Mobile Business and Devices Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Sunil Dutt, CMD BSNL A Robert J Ravi and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

