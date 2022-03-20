Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 19 (ANI): The State government would make all efforts for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons at Devatkal Helipad in Surapur taluk he said, "Rs 3000 crore grant has been provided for Kalyana Karnataka Development Board. A separate sectoral grant has been provided for Education, Health and Malnutrition. Apart from this, grants need to be provided under Special Development Plan in accordance with the Nanjundappa report," Bommai said.

"Development works of over Rs.1000 crore are being launched in the Yadgir district today. Solatium would be paid to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent cylinder blast incident. I have come here to initiate development works," Bommai said.

Replying to a question Bommai said, the inclusion of Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum is being considered as part of moral education. A decision in this regard would be taken after discussing the issue with the Education Minister, he said. (ANI)

