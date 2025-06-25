New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh on Wednesday announced that a state-of-the-art bus terminal spread across 4,000 square metres in Narela is now ready.

The ultra-modern facility will soon be dedicated to the people of Delhi, offering world-class infrastructure to enhance the city's public transport network, an official statement said.

Singh said the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has completed the upgradation of this advanced terminal in Narela near Urban Transportation Road-11 in a record time of 100 days.

This terminal is equipped with several modern facilities for both passengers and drivers, as well as maintenance requirements of buses. Key features include three dedicated bus bays, two modern sheds of 34 metres and 40 metres respectively, parking arrangements, a spacious canteen, clean and accessible toilet blocks, RO drinking water systems and electric charging points, keeping future needs in mind.

He further said a majority of buses operating from the Narela terminal will be electric and will connect important destinations like Old Delhi Railway Station, Mori Gate, Delhi Secretariat, Uttam Nagar, Dayalu Colony and the border areas. This move will improve connectivity in North-West Delhi while also advancing the goal of clean and green transportation across the city.

The DTC fleet will be strengthened this month with the addition of 150 new DEVI electric buses. Their inclusion will significantly enhance last-mile connectivity, especially in the outer areas of North Delhi.

