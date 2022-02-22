Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said that the statements made by Union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh questioning the circumstances surrounding the death of Disha Salian, former manager of Bollywood actor the late Sushant Singh Rajput, in 2020, caused mental agony to her parents.

She also said that "distrust" is shown in the investigation reports of the CBI and the Mumbai Police, Disha Salian's post-mortem report and even in her family members.

"Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh have been repeatedly making statements even two years after Disha's death, which is hurting and angering her parents," the mayor told reporters after visiting the residence of the Salian family in Dadar in central Mumbai.

She was accompanied by a member of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW), which has directed the Mumbai Police to file a reply in two days on Pednekar's complaint in the wake of Narayan Rane's statement on the death of Disha Salian.

Narayan Rane had claimed in a press conference in Mumbai last week that both Rajput and Salian were murdered. He had also alleged that Salian was raped. He, however, didn't submit any proof to back his claims.

Disha Salian, 28, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra.

Mumbai Police had already ruled out any foul play in Disha's death. Her parents had also said that they were satisfied with the investigation conducted by the Mumbai police.

Earlier in the day, Disha Salian's mother Vasanti Salian made an emotional appeal to politicians to refrain from maligning her daughter by questioning the circumstances surrounding her death.

"I urge everyone to keep politics aside and don't drag the Salian family into dirty politics," the mayor said.

"Her parents told me that Disha came from a middle-class background. She was just coming into the limelight. She was a sensitive girl. They said that she took the extreme step because one of her business deals had failed," Pednekar said.

Quoting Disha's parents, the mayor said that she (Disha) was not the manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Disha had met the late actor only once for some costume related work," Pednekar said quoting Disha's parents.

"Because of the stress, Disha's parents have isolated themselves. They are keeping away from social media as well. Her father has undergone five surgeries for a leg," the mayor said.

Speaking about the anguish caused to the Salian family after various claims were made on Disha's death, Pednekar said, "They are left with no hope. They are living for each other. While speaking they became so emotional that they said they will commit suicide and mention names of these people (responsible for causing them mental anguish)".

