Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): The statements of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's managerial staff have been recorded for the investigation, said police on Saturday.

Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe said that investigation officer has received the contract copy signed by Rajput from Yash Raj Films.

"In Sushant Rajput death case, statements of his managerial staff recorded at Bandra Police Station. Investigation officer has received contract copy signed by Rajput from Yash Raj Films. Statements of 15 people have been recorded," he said.

Earlier, the police had recorded the statement of Rajput's business manager Shruti Modi and Radhika Nihalani from the PR team.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said that Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide mystery should be investigated.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment. No suicide note was found at the spot, police had said. (ANI)

