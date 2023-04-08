Jaipur, Apr 8 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday urged its workers to carry out social service without looking for fame or indulging in hyperbole and emphasised the importance of staying organised.

"An organised force always emerges victorious. We are the silent workers who aim for the world's well-being and, therefore, we need a strengthened 'Sangh shakti'," he said while addressing the representatives of Sewa Bharti from across the country on the second day of Seva Sangam at Keshav Vidyapeeth in Jamdoli here.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi's Repeated Visits Show How Weak BJP Is in State, Says Congress Leader DK Shivakumar.

Without strength, no one accepts or sees the good work being done. This is the nature of the world, he said and added that "while protecting religion will make the nation attain ultimate glory".

"We have to work for a better world. This is why a large group of workers is needed," he said, urging Sangh members to practice selfless service.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 17th Roza of Ramzan on April 9 in Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi and Other Cities of India.

Bhagwat said that Sangh inspired its workers to carry out social service and this led to the birth of the Sewa Bharti.

"We don't have to raise slogans or want others to do so in our praise. We have to follow what has been agreed to and work for its success even when there are personal disagreements. There is a need for sense more than enthusiasm in service work," he said.

The Rashtriya Sewa Bharti is a not-for-profit organisation that follows the ideological pursuit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"We should stay away from seeking fame. If you do social service you will be popular but you should not pay attention to it. Your ego should not be a hurdle...You need to be humble, not aggressive if you want to work for public welfare.. Indulging in hyperbole will not do," Bhagwat said.

"We are not doing anything great, we are only fulfilling our responsibility to society.... this should be the underlining emotion," he said.

Thousands of representatives of more than 800 voluntary service organisations from across the country are participating in this three-day Sangam of Seva Bharti, its organisers have said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)