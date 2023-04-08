Mumbai, April 8: Muslims in India will observe their 17th Roza (fast) of the holy month of Ramzan 2023, also spelled Ramadan on April 9. Fasting Muslims will observe fast throughout Ramzan. As part of strict fasting norms, they abstain from all types of food and drink from dawn to dusk. They consume a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri or Suhoor, and in the evening, when the sun sets, they break their fast. The evening meal is called Iftar. The timing for Sehri and Iftar differs from city to city. LatestLY brings to you the timetable of Ramzan 2023 for Sehri and Iftar timings on April 9 in Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, and other cities in India. Eid 2023 Date: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know Ramadan Chand Raat Date in India, Saudi Arabia and Other Countries.

Notably, Sehri is consumed around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer. Iftar time starts with a call for Maghrib prayer. The sehri and Iftar timings are dependent on sunrise and sunset, and they change every day. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, and Kolkata for the 17th Roza on April 9. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 9:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 17 05:12 AM 6:55 PM 09 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 9:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 17 04:41 AM 6:44 PM 09 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 9:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 17 04:39 AM 6:28 PM 09 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 9:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 17 04:48 AM 6:22 PM 09 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 9:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 17 04:51 AM 6:32 PM 09 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 9:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 17 04:05 AM 5:56 PM 09 April 2023

Fasting during Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline and self-restraint. There are certain restrictions that Muslims follow during the holy month. Fasting (Roza) is one of the five pillars of Islam. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan everyone.

