Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said there is a steady decline in fresh coronavirus cases due to the lockdown imposed in the state as the daily tally has fallen from 15,786 on May 4 to 11,637 on May 12.

The health minister said this during the Covid Review Meeting held through video-conferencing under the chairmanship of Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan, an official statement said here.

Vij said that the lockdown will contain the spread of the coronavirus.

He said that the first dose of vaccine has been given to about 37 lakh people in Haryana while the second dose has been given to 8 lakh people.

The state needs more doses of vaccine so that the second dose can be administered on time, he added.

The health minister said that the state is conducting coronavirus tracing at a fast pace in rural areas and COVID Care Centres are being set up in hot spots.

He said that at present 62 per cent urban and 38 per cent rural patients are under treatment in hospitals across the state.

Teams have been constituted to conduct investigation with regard to coronavirus in the villages and 'theekri pehra' have also been started as a precautionary measure, he said.

The health minister said there is a need to redistribute oxygen.

"Haryana has set up a system of preparing about 280 MT of oxygen in Haryana, so the state should be able to arrange its share of oxygen on its own and other states should be provided oxygen from its neighbours," he said.

He said that patients from Delhi and other states are also coming to Haryana for treatment.

For this, additional beds are being arranged and 500-bed hospitals are being constructed in Panipat and Hisar each, he said.

With this, about 2,600 beds are available in the hospitals of Haryana for coronavirus patients, the minister added.

Vij said that about one lakh patients are under treatment in home isolation in Haryana and doctors visit the homes of these patients once in two days.

Along with this, home isolation kit is also being made available to all patients, which includes oximeter, ayurvedic and allopathic medicines, thermometer and other essential items, he said.

Besides, MBBS and PG students have been put on duty in hospitals and the Medical Association of India has also assured about providing services of doctors from Haryana, he said.

Haryana on Tuesday had reported 144 COVID-19 related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 5,910 and 11,637 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 6,40,252.

