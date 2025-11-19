New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Steel will convene a two-day Chintan Shivir at Mayfair Convention in Bhubaneswar starting November 20, bringing together senior leadership and stakeholders to deliberate on the future trajectory of India's steel sector, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The Shivir is envisioned as a platform for intensive brainstorming, collaboration and strategic alignment to strengthen the domestic steel sector's role in nation-building. The deliberations will be graced by the presence of HD. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Steel, and Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Minister of State for Steel. They will be joined by Sandeep Poundrik, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, heads of CPSEs under the Ministry of Steel and other senior officials of the Steel Ministry.

The thematic sessions of the Shivir will focus on harnessing the latest technologies in steel, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Digitalization, to drive innovation and competitiveness. Discussions will also center on operational excellence and productivity, ensuring efficiency across the value chain. This is aimed at developing a strategic outlook through stakeholder perspectives, while special emphasis will be placed on promoting indigenous technologies in the steel sector to advance self-reliance and innovation, the Ministry of Steel said.

In addition, the Shivir will also deliberate on modern mining methods, with a focus on upgrading mining infrastructure and increasing production capacity to meet the growing demands of the industry. The Chintan Shivir at Bhubaneswar thus marks a significant step in charting the roadmap for the steel industry, reinforcing its pivotal role in India's economic growth and industrial advancement. (ANI)

