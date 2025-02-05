Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (PTI) Even 12 years after the enactment of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace (POSH) Act, awareness about the law remains limited among women employees in most establishments, Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating an awareness programme on the POSH Act, jointly organised by the Kerala Women's Commission for IT employees and non-technical staff members of Technopark, Sathidevi strongly advocated for the establishment of a monitoring system in every institution to ensure the safety of women employees.

The programme was part of the Kerala Women's Commission's state-wide campaign to enhance awareness about the POSH Act, 2013, which aims to protect women from sexual harassment in the workplace.

Women are victims of various forms of exploitation, discrimination, and harassment—at home, in the workplace, and even while travelling, she said.

It is high time women became aware of this law, and every institution should set up a monitoring system to address the concerns of female employees in the workplace, Sathidevi, also a former MP, added.

Commending Technopark for partnering in the awareness programme, she emphasised that all institutions and establishments should undertake such initiatives, given the rising number of harassment cases being reported to the Commission.

The Women's Commission will also conduct awareness sessions in other IT parks and shopping malls across the state.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, who was the chief guest, said it is the responsibility of establishments to create a stress-free environment in the workplace while ensuring the safety of female employees.

Praising the initiative by the Kerala Women's Commission, Technopark CEO Col Sanjeev Nair (Retd), who presided over the function, said the awareness campaign is crucial for Technopark, as the IT ecosystem has a strong participation of women.

Nair stated that Technopark has a redressal system (Internal Complaints Committee) for women to report and resolve grievances, and encouraged them to show courage in taking a firm stand against any form of harassment.

He also stressed that awareness of the POSH Act is equally important for male employees, as it helps them understand gender sensitivity and interact with their female colleagues in a dignified manner, a Technopark statement said.

