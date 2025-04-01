Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) Describing Ram Navami as a festival that embodies peace and harmony, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday assured that steps would be taken to ensure that the festival passes off peacefully.

"Ram Navami is all about peace and harmony and nothing should happen during these festivities that disturb societal peace. Last time, I was on the ground when some anti-social activities took place," Bose told PTI at the Raj Bhavan.

With Ram Navami scheduled for April 6, the state administration has already put security measures in place to prevent any law-and-order issues.

"I have seen that the sentiments of the common people are clear—they want peace, not confrontation. Every stakeholder should work together to ensure that Ram Navami passes off peacefully. We will take steps to make that happen," Bose added.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim has urged citizens to stay vigilant and not fall for rumours or provocations aimed at disrupting communal harmony.

"We are requesting citizens to be alert. They should not fall for any provocation or rumours aimed at creating communal discord," Shamim recently said.

