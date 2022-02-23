Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], February 23 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police arrested one person with 116 kg of ganja on Tuesday from Fategarh.

A senior official of STF said, "On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by the STF in Dalabehera Sahi under Fategarh police station and one Gagan Behera was arrested for illegal possession of drugs. Other than 116 kg ganja, STF has also recovered a car and other incriminating materials from the accused."

"The accused could not produce any document authorising possession of ganja and will now be produced before the court," added the official.

The official added that the case has been registered under sections 20(b)(ii)(c) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985 and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

